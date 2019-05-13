Geode Capital Management LLC Has $497,000 Stake in FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 64,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,803,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 220,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,803,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 220,519 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 329,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $36.00 price target on FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of FCEL opened at $1.70 on Monday. FuelCell Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.92). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

