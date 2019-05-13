Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Greene County Bancorp (GCBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greene County Bancorp were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 122,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCBC opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $260.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

