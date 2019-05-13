GenTrust LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $264.52 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $270.86.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
