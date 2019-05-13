GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of GNMK opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.93. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $430.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.55.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 137.04% and a negative net margin of 71.40%. The company had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. Analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Stier sold 11,243 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $76,452.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 10,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 363,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,153 shares of company stock valued at $996,548. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 56,694.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

