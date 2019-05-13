Genesis Energy (GEL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $21.87 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.55 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

In related news, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $174,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $341,161.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,294.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 304.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

