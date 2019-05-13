GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €23.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.03 ($27.95).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €24.73 ($28.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 39.38. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a fifty-two week high of €34.60 ($40.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.