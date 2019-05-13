GATX Co. (GATX) Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in GATX were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth about $23,703,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,484,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GATX by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 47,651 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in GATX by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GATX by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of GATX stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 139,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,869. GATX Co. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.
GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on shares of GATX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on shares of GATX and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $96,607.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,627 shares in the company, valued at $427,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $172,238.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
About GATX
GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.
