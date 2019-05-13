Gartner (IT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gartner’s reported strong first-quarter 2019 results beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both earnings and revenues. The company offers timely, high quality, independent, objective and comprehensive analysis. Its research reports have become indispensable tools for various companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. It has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration that mitigates operating risks. On the flip side, Gartner continues to face stiff competition from other players in the market, which is characterized by limited barriers to entry. Revenues from the federal government business are exposed to lengthy approval times and other austerity measures, which often increase operating risks. The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year.”

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.38.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $153.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.67. Gartner has a 12-month low of $120.89 and a 12-month high of $161.85.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 90,935 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $13,023,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,141,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 8,259 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total value of $1,190,452.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,269.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,234 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lunia Capital LP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 19,665.1% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,641,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Gartner by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,199,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,789,000 after acquiring an additional 331,238 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Gartner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,408,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $820,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,786,000 after acquiring an additional 122,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.