GAP (GPS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

GPS stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.74. 8,899,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254,218. GAP has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GAP will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $311,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,822,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $802,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,412,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,954,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $359,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,132,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,184,000 after purchasing an additional 156,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,645,000 after purchasing an additional 225,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

