Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 49.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $738,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,805 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3,640.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,870,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,303 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,663 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,829,000 after acquiring an additional 844,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $39.81 on Monday. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 120,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $2,906,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $4,551,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,254,188 shares of company stock valued at $30,201,534 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

