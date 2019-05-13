Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 42,300 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

