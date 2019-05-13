FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Increased by Analyst

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $24.68 on Monday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $635.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $304.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 90.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,793 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,376 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 769,112 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 294,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,199,058 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 197,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,058 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 197,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,906.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,545 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 154,443 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 5,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $155,276.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,722.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $557,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

