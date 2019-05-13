FY2020 EPS Estimates for Consol Energy Inc Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (CEIX)

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consol Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consol Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. Consol Energy has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.42. Consol Energy had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James J. Mccaffrey sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $66,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.