FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co (WEN) Raised by Analyst

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Wedbush upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Wendys alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wendys to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Wendys has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.58 million. Wendys had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $154,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,909.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wendys by 1,553.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,163,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.