Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €59.29 ($68.94).

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.95 ($82.50) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

FRA:FRE traded down €1.49 ($1.73) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €48.95 ($56.92). 1,803,643 shares of the company traded hands. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

