freenet (FNTN) Given a €16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.21) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.89 ($25.46).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €20.27 ($23.57) on Thursday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

