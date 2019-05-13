Fossil Group (FOSL) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.17.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $465.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.97 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fossil Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $796,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 249,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $3,659,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,080 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,269 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $32,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,764 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $129,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,542,764 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $129,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

