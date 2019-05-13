Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE FSM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.93. 904,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,459. The company has a market cap of $455.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,962.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 635,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 74,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

