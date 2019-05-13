Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE FSM opened at $2.86 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/fortuna-silver-mines-fsm-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.