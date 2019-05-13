Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE FSM opened at $2.86 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.15.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
