Foresight Energy (FELP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foresight Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Get Foresight Energy alerts:

NYSE FELP opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Foresight Energy has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.10.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.10 million. Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Foresight Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Foresight Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 659,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Foresight Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Foresight Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Energy

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.