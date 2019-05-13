FORCE (FOR) 1-Day Volume Tops $19.00

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. One FORCE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, FORCE has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FORCE has a market capitalization of $189,358.00 and $19.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 217.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FORCE Coin Profile

FORCE (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 143,830,365 coins and its circulating supply is 140,516,265 coins. The official website for FORCE is www.forcenetwork.io . FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin . The Reddit community for FORCE is /r/forcenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FORCE

FORCE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FORCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FORCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

