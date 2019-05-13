Focused Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 82,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,998,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $7,480,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $895,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,392,853 shares of company stock valued at $238,437,126. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.42.

PG stock opened at $106.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $107.20.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

