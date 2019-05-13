FMC (FMC) Shares Down 5.6%

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.75 and last traded at $74.99. Approximately 1,785,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,033,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.44.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens set a $95.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 94,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $7,963,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,386,696.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrea E. Utecht sold 30,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $2,570,856.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,796,054.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,880 shares of company stock worth $11,144,839. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

