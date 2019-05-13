FMC Corp (FMC) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in FMC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in FMC by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMC opened at $79.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $92.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup set a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 94,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $7,963,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,386,696.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pallash sold 6,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $610,261.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,334.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,839 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

