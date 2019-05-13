Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $61.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

