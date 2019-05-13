First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

