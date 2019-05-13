First Financial (THFF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Get First Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $40.63 on Thursday. First Financial has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). First Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in First Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.