First Data Corp (FDC) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Data were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDC. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in First Data during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Data during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in First Data by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in First Data during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Data during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

FDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of First Data from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “fair value” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Tigress Financial cut shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of First Data to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of First Data from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

First Data stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.21. First Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. First Data had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ivo M. Distelbrink sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $507,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,531.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Whorley, Jr. sold 38,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $997,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,384 shares of company stock worth $9,680,575. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

First Data Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

