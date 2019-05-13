First Community Bankshares Inc (FCBC) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,717 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 135.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 9.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.66. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

