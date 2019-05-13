First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $844,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 176,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 20,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 16,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total value of $508,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,503.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $8,104,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,550 shares of company stock worth $21,374,171. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.89.

Shares of SYK opened at $187.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

