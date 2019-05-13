First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,561,000 after acquiring an additional 86,614 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 59,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $86.35 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $89.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-has-9-90-million-holdings-in-vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-vym.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.