Finning International (FTT) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$28.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Finning International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Finning International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.00.

Shares of FTT opened at C$22.70 on Thursday. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$22.44 and a 52 week high of C$35.00. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.93.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.09000005056452 EPS for the current year.

Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

