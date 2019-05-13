Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 1,396 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78,931,921.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,154,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,676,000 after buying an additional 18,154,342 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,806.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,931,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 6,887,491 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $605,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,439,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,655,000 after buying an additional 1,088,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,357,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $160.36 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $164.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/financial-sense-advisors-inc-buys-1396-shares-of-vanguard-growth-etf-vug.html.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.