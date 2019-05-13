Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect Fibrocell Science to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.48. On average, analysts expect Fibrocell Science to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fibrocell Science alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCSC opened at $2.13 on Monday. Fibrocell Science has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/fibrocell-science-fcsc-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Fibrocell Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibrocell Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.