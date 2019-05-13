Fernwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,508,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,117,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 101,453,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,905,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $599,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,530,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,860,000 after acquiring an additional 596,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $468,943,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.77.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $54,619.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Xin Warren Wang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $403,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,352 shares of company stock worth $13,696,184. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $36.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

