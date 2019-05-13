Federated National (FNHC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNHC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Federated National in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Federated National has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Federated National had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Federated National will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Federated National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Wilcox, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Federated National stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Federated National by 1,606.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federated National in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Federated National by 353.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Federated National by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated National in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Federated National Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

