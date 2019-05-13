Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLMN. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $10.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.60, a current ratio of 38.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $430.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of -0.15.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,429,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth $10,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth $10,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $3,288,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth $2,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

