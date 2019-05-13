Factom Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Factom has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Factom has a total market cap of $88.22 million and approximately $310,100.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can now be bought for about $9.32 or 0.00133037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00316776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00821074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00133864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000955 BTC.

About Factom

Factom launched on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,463,007 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Factom is factom.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

