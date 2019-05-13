eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Director Sells $107,470.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $107,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Stanwood Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 11,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $111,870.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 11,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $109,450.00.

On Saturday, February 9th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 11,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $118,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $581.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 4.97.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Director Sells $107,470.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/exp-world-holdings-inc-expi-director-sells-107470-00-in-stock.html.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.