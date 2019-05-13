Exosis (EXO) Price Reaches $0.70

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00008649 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. Exosis has a market cap of $147,979.00 and approximately $35,351.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,047.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.73 or 0.02526937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.28 or 0.04964860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.01121461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.01008829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00076798 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00813416 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00294702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021749 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 376,571 coins and its circulating supply is 211,571 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

