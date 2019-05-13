Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Receives $245.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.86.

RE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

RE stock opened at $248.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $201.09 and a fifty-two week high of $249.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.91 by $1.00. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $201,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 186.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 261,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,392,000 after acquiring an additional 169,952 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 282.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

