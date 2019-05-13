Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $94.00 price objective on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.42.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CFO Richard Bartram sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $343,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,155,550 and sold 48,329 shares worth $2,280,206. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.