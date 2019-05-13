Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Radius Health Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (RDUS)

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Radius Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $978.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.32. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 191.58% and a negative net margin of 176.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.99 million.

In other Radius Health news, Director Willard H. Dere sold 1,680 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $37,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $246,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $246,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Radius Health by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Radius Health by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

