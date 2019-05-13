EPR Properties (EPR) Position Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $2,446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,500,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,794,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,480,000 after buying an additional 212,539 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.30. 2,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.03 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 42.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on EPR Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

In related news, Director Jack A. Newman, Jr. sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $40,216.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,658.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 8,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $609,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,494 shares of company stock valued at $937,129 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

