EOS (EOS) Market Cap Reaches $5.36 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, EOS has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $5.88 or 0.00074533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, OpenLedger DEX, Fatbtc and Upbit. EOS has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and $3.02 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,011,510,892 coins and its circulating supply is 911,510,888 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Poloniex, Mercatox, YoBit, QBTC, Binance, Coinone, TOPBTC, Kucoin, WazirX, ChaoEX, LBank, Coindeal, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Koinex, EXX, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, IDCM, Rfinex, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Exrates, Upbit, COSS, CoinExchange, Bibox, Hotbit, CoinEx, OKEx, DOBI trade, CoinBene, HitBTC, Huobi, Bitbns, RightBTC, BitMart, BitFlip, OEX, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, DigiFinex, ABCC, Liqui, BCEX, Zebpay, Bit-Z, CPDAX, Fatbtc, C2CX, Cryptomate, BtcTrade.im, Kraken, Coinbe, Coinrail, BigONE, OTCBTC, Tidex, GOPAX, Livecoin, Instant Bitex, Neraex, CoinTiger, Kuna, Ovis, Bithumb, Exmo, Tidebit, Vebitcoin and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

