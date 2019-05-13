Entegris (ENTG) Shares Down 5.1%

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.81 and last traded at $37.07. Approximately 1,495,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,878,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Loop Capital set a $51.00 target price on Entegris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 13.71%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other news, Director Robert Nicholas Burns sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $147,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,272,598.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,394.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,644 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,336 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,301,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,779 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Entegris by 53.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 197,895 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Entegris by 14.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 120,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,923,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,123,000 after purchasing an additional 437,632 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

