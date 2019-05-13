Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Holdings in CBTX Inc (CBTX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,541 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in CBTX were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CBTX by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CBTX by 371,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in CBTX by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CBTX by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBTX shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CBTX in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $727.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CBTX Inc has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter. CBTX had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that CBTX Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CBTX’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

