Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX) Insider Darrell C. Denny Sells 58,455 Shares

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) insider Darrell C. Denny sold 58,455 shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $754,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EEX stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $941.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerald Expositions Events’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Emerald Expositions Events’s payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,254,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 178,090 shares during the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

