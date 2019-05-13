Elementis (ELM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ELM. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC lowered Elementis to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elementis from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 225.83 ($2.95).

LON ELM opened at GBX 151.90 ($1.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.30 million and a PE ratio of 19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 280.77 ($3.67).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.26 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.24. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

