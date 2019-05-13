Element Fleet Management (EFN) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

EFN stock opened at C$9.49 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$4.62 and a 52-week high of C$10.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.11. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of -15.28.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$221.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.899999924910614 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently -38.65%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

